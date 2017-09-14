Free SHS: Admissions At Abuakwa State College Suspended Due To Teeming Freshers

Related Stories Admissions to the boarding facility at the Abuakwa State College have been put on hold, 3news.com gathers.



The situation is as a result of confusion between parents and school’s authorities created by the inability to admit students to the boarding facility.



When 3news.com arrived at the College around 11:20 am on Wednesday, calm has been restored to the school. Nonetheless, authorities have posted notices that admissions to residential facilities have been halted.



3news.com gathered from a close source that the school asked for 500 students but it is now overwhelmed with over 800 students with the majority seeking residential facilities.



Parents from outside regions such as Greater Accra have been affected by the situation.



Most of them have been asked to go home with their details taken to get the issues solved sooner or later as no date was given to them to return to the school for a response.



The headmistress was out of the school at the time of the visit. Her assistant and house master would not speak on the matter.