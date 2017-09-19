Break Away From Telenovela Addictions – Deputy Minister Advises Students

Related Stories A deputy Minister of Education in charge of Basic Education, Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi, has advised students to break away from telenovela addiction and study hard to become responsible persons in the future.



The deputy minister gave the advice when she and her entourage visited some selected schools in Cape Coast to formally welcome pupils on “My First Day in School”.



Mrs Ayisi visited the Efutu Kukwuado, St Lawrence Catholic, Abura T.I. Ahmadiyya, Bessakrom, Ekon and Pedu basic schools.



The addiction



She observed that the addictive nature of the telenovelas which are aired on many television channels across the country adversely affects the studies of children.



Mrs Ayisi said the government had identified education as critical in the building of a cohesive and prosperous country, whose children and young people would be equipped with the requisite knowledge, skills, and aptitudes to compete with the best in the world.



She urged teachers to do their best in teaching and mentoring the children and noted that they contributed significantly to the success or otherwise of the children.



Mrs Ayisi urged teachers to be more innovative in teaching the children, especially at the creche and lower primary levels.



Presentation



Mrs Ayisi, with support from the Ministry of Education, Metropolitan Assembly, Bayport Financial Services and SIC Life Company, presented 5,000 exercise books, pencils, erasers, school uniforms, biscuits and drinks to the new pupils to keep them motivated to study hard.



She urged parents not to shirk their responsibilities towards their children but to ensure that they had good education, which would guarantee their future success.



The Metro Education Director, Mr Stephen Amoah, appreciated the efforts of teachers in the municipality and urged them to inculcate the habit of learning in the children.



He urged parents to be actively involved in the growth of their children and ensure that the right values were inculcated into them in their early ages.