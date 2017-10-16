PHOTOS: Second Lady Pledges To Fully Support 13-year-old KNUST Prodigy

Related Stories Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has promised to take care of Miss Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa, following the record she has set as the youngest student ever, to be admitted at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.



Miss Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa, will be pursuing a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc. Mathematics) in Mathematics at the KNUST and according to Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi, for a 13-year-old prodigy to set this standard, she must be encouraged and made to feel proud of her achievement.



The Ashanti Regional of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, on behalf of Mrs. Samira Bawumia, informed the family of Miss Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa that the second lady was very impressed when she heard the news and is willing to offer financial support to assist the young lady live her academic dream.



According to The Chronicle Newspaper, the girl is a native of Anyimon, Berekum in the Brong-Ahafo Region, and who lives at Prempeh College, Kumasi, where her father is a senior tutor.



She attended the Christ Our Hope International School in Kumasi, and later the Abraham Lincoln Junior High School (JHS), where she wrote the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in JHS 1 at the Justice International School Asuofua in the Ashanti Region.



Her father, Mr. Kwadwo Gyan-Darkwa, stated that she then entered St. Louis Senior High School at age 10 and offered General Science, and continued to complete her Senior High (SHS) education at age 12 plus.



Chairman Wontumi continued that Mrs. Samira Bawumia’s decision to wholeheartedly support the young lady also demands commendation.



Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, personally promised to also take care of a sister to Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa who has been unable to further her education in Germany due to financial reasons. He was accompanied by the Kwadaso Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Bona and his personal aide, Mr. Andy Owusu.