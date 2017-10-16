Adansi-South Urges Effective Supervision In Schools

Related Stories The Adansi-South District Assembly has taken steps to tackle the poor performance of candidates from the area in Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



As part of this, it has moved to stop the practice where some teachers engaged school children on their farms during the contact hours.



Mr. Francis Kwabena Ankomah, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said there would now be proper supervision of the schools to ensure that there was discipline.



Addressing an ordinary meeting of the assembly at New Edubiase, he indicated that every assistance would be given to the district directorate of education to make sure that the right things were done – that there was effective classroom work.



He underlined the need for parents to regularly visit the school to find out how their children were doing.



Touching on revenue collection, Mr. Ankomah said they would go the extra mile to collect “every pesewa” due the assembly.



In line with this, revenue checkpoints would be mounted at vantage points on some roads running through the area including Ataase-Junction, Wuruyie Junction, Atobiase-Kwame Adu and Menang Junction.



He called on the assembly members to give strong support to revenue collectors in their communities.



The DCE spoke of plans to refurbish the assembly’s Guest House at New Edubiase and said that could help bring in revenue.