DCE Disguises To Assess Free SHS

Richmond Amponsah Agyabeng, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Birim South, went undercover to verify rumours that came to his attention about poor quality of food served in some Senior High Schools (SHSs) under the free SHS policy.



The DCE disguised himself as a student of Akim Swedru Senior High School (SHS) and stormed the school at dawn to join the students in their weekly routine activities unknown to authorities of the school.



Speaking to DAILY GUIDE after he took pictures and posted them on his facebook wall said, “I have been receiving some reports that the quality of food given to students is poor. So I decided to verify that by dressing like a student at the weekend. I swept the compound, went to the dining hall and engaged in a number of activities with my ‘colleagues’ but realized the reports I received were false.”



According to him, he was satisfied with the outcome following his interactions with students at the dormitories and dining hall.



He revealed that it was the only way to determine the veracity or otherwise of the allegations.



“I visited the Achiase Senior High School in similar fashion and I can tell you that whatever people told me was not the reality,” he stressed.



The Akyem–Swedru DCE, who has so far distributed over 1,000 school desks to some basics schools in the district, disclosed that his colleague ‘students’ had no idea he was actually the political head of the district, promising to monitor the implementation of the free SHS policy to ensure that school heads do not sabotage the current Akufo-Addo administration.