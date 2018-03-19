Education Can Build Ghana - Mr. Carles Darku

Related Stories The Managing Director of Tullow Ghana Limited, Mr. Charles Darku says his organization has the objective to impact the country with education and capacity building by helping to grow skills in the oil and gas sector.



Speaking at the launch of Tullow group scholarship scheme in Accra, Mr. Carles Darku noted that Tullow oil has expressed its commitment to work with government and other agencies for a long time to develop knowledge that is vital for the “development, sustainable and survival of the oil and gas industry in which Tullow formed the foundation of the scholarship scheme piloted in Ghana in 2011”



He also lauded the British Council for their contribution in helping them to deliver and achieve their objectives by identifying deserving Ghanaians from varied educational background for the scholarships scheme.



“We are very proud for contributing to the Tullow scholars for the betterment of the country and support from British Council” he said



The 220 Ghanaians who benefited from the Tullow group scholar alumni also expressed their gratitude to the British Council for providing the opportunity for all the scholars.