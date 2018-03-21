Seven Great Princess Product Excels In UK

Gwendolyne Brown Related Stories A product of Seven Great Princes Academy, Gwendolyne Brown has written her name in gold in United Kingdom (UK) Academia.



The 21-year-old Ghanaian, currently pursuing Economics and Politics in the University of Southampton emerged as the overall best, UK, in English Literature at the 2014 Advance Subsidiary (AS) Level.



And responding to what accounted for the unprecedented feat, she attributed it to hard work, sheer determination and the solid tuition at basic level (Seven Great).



She said via telephone from her UK base “I feel proud for this feat, and I must say, I owe it to God first, and then my alma mater (Seven Great Princes). It was a tough academic exercise but determination and a disciplined studies lifestyle saw me through".



“The examiners called for remarking of my papers due to the fact that a Ghanaian, and for that matter a black dominating (100%) in non other subject than English Literature.”



She added “It has really urged me on and striving to go the extra mile in my tertiary education. I salute all my tutors and parents who in one way or the other contributed to my education.”



