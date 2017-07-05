Several Pigs Killed Over Swine Fever Outbreak

Related Stories An outbreak of African swine fever among pigs has been recorded in four regions in Ghana.



The infected pigs have been killed in parts of Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta and Ashanti regions to prevent the spread of the swine fever.



In the Ashanti region alone, over 400 pigs have been killed between May and June this year.



The African swine fever has no cure so infected pigs have to be killed and the infected area disinfected to prevent the spread.



Dr. Kenneth Gbeddy, the National Director for Veterinary Services Department told Starr News that African fever is quite difficult to determine.



“There is no treatment and no vaccine to protect against it…so the only option is to destroy and then clean and disinfect the place.”



“It has been identified in other parts of the country. We are trying as much as possible to keep it from spreading,” Dr. Gbeddy added.