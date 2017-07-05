Lab Technicians Threaten Strike

Related Stories The Coalition of Cheated Medical Laboratory Technicians has issued a two-week ultimatum to the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health to rectify anomalies in their Single Spine placement or they embark on industrial action.



According to the group, made up of technical officers (laboratory) and biomedical laboratory scientists, they have drawn the attention of their leadership to their wrong placement with regards to the Single Spine Salary Structure since 2012.



The group said: “There have been several correspondence between the leadership of the Ghana Association of Biomedical Laboratory Scientists and the Health Services Workers Union on one side and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service.



“On 30th January, 2012 , the Ministry of Health directed the FWSC to resolve the placement issues of the technical officer (laboratory) cadre in a letter dated 30th January, 2012 with ref no. MOH/GAD 5.009. Since then several reminders have been sent to the FWSC by the association but to no avail.”



The group, thus, wants the GHS/MoH to rectify the anomaly and place them on the right salary in line with the Single Spine Salary Structure and also pay in full all the arrears accruing to their members since 2012.



“We, however, wish to state that if we don’t receive any favourable response from the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health by 17th July, 2017, we will look at all legitimate tools available to us and deploy the appropriate one,” the group said, adding: “As law-abiding citizens we are taking the path of peaceful resolution in addressing our issues to forestall any industrial action.”