Food Drugs Authority sensitizes market women on food safety

The Central Regional branch of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has organised an educational programme to sensitise Swedru Mandela Market Women on food safety and security.





The FDA as part of the activities marking” safety food week” celebration this year also organised a clean-up exercise at the Mandela market.



The exercise, lasted for more than five hours.



Mr John Odia Tettey, Central Regional Director of Food and Drug Authority (FDA) who addressed the gathering said it was an offence for women to display the food items they sell on the ground.



He advised them to use tables to display the items before selling them, adding that displaying their wares on the grounds could easily give sicknesses to consumers.



Mr Tettey cautioned women against selling rotten ingredients and food items including; maize, groundnuts and, millet to food vendors to prepare for sale to the public.



He warned the women who bring foods from the hinterlands to change their attitude towards ensuring food safety, adding that it was bad practices on the part of the women to sell contaminated foods to consumers.



Mr Tettey warned the women against sneezing, coughing and blowing their noses by the food to avoid pollution and infectious diseases.



The Regional Director of FDA urged food vendors to avoid talking over uncovered foods, and asked the people to wash their hands with running water with soap before eating..



Mr George Freeman, Chief Environmental and Sanitation officer for Agona West asked the public to buy food from vendors who put up decent dresses as that would help attract them and also to prevent diseases.



Mr Freeman cautioned food vendors against selling on the edge of gutters as that practice could lead to outbreak of cholera and other diseases and warned against eating cold foods as it could also give them sicknesses.



Mr Lukeman Ali, Agona West Municipal Assembly Deputy Coordinating Director who delivered speech on behalf of Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Agona West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said the mandate given to the Food and Drugs Authority must not be toyed with as they played a significant role in the survial of Ghanaians.



She assured the Mandela market women that the assembly would construct a drain in the market, pave the area and replace defunct bulbs in the market to avoid thievery