Soronko Academy Partners With Autism Ambassadors Of Ghana Ahead Of Autism App Launch

Ahead of world autism day and launch of Autism Aid App, the autism ambassadors of Ghana led by Alice Mamaga Akosua Amoako has organized an in-house autism awareness session for the Sorokno academy.



The initiative to mark their new partnership and commitment to the App which seeks to promote the autism awareness, help develop digital children living with autism, and finally organize capacity building initiatives for the volunteers.



‘’It is time for all of us to accept children living with Autism in the society and give them the adequate resources needed to help them live an enabling life Alice Mamaga noted.



This is why the Autism Ambassadors of Ghana is introducing to you the Autism Aid App, the first Android app for Autism in West- Africa she added’’.



The Autism Aid App provides a helpline service for families of children living with Autism to get information from professionals on how to care for their children. The Autism Aid App also provides a Picture Exchange Communication System for children living with Autism and it provides an Awareness platform for the society to learn more about Autism.



Regina Honu, the founder of Soronko Academy at the brief ceremony to commemorate the partnership said, ‘this is a great and bold decision and initiative taken by my fellow social enterprise colleague. We as Soronko academy are readily and ever ready to support great social ventures as such to promote children living with the disability, young social enterprise initiatives and Ghana as a whole. My team and I endorse technologically inclined social initiatives and we are ready for the Autism ambassadors of Ghana.



Download the Autism Aid App from the Google Play Store or dial *800*24# on any network to get access to support services for children with Autism.