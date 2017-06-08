Pregnant BECE Candidate Forced To Write Exam Right After Delivery

Related Stories A pregnant BECE candidate (name withheld) at Akye Mansa in the Eastern region was forced to leave a health facility to the exams center in order to write the maths paper right after she delivered on Thursday morning.



According to Nurses at the Akokoasu Clinic, invigilators refused to bring the papers to the health facility for the new mother to write the exams when they were asked to do so.



Speaking in an interview with Starr News’ Regina Borley Bortey, the nursing mother said she was only allowed to write section ‘A’ but not allowed to write section ‘B’.



“After my delivery the headmaster of my school and nurses at the health facility asked the invigilators to bring the papers for me to write at the health facility because I was not fit to go to the exams center after I delivered, but they refused to bring it to the health facility, the Assemblyman of the area also added his voice but to no avail,” the candidate recalled.



“I had no choice than to quickly pick a taxi together with my fresh baby to go and write and when I got there they told me I was late and that they will only allow me to write section ‘A’ and not section ‘B’. I tried my best but I could barely complete answering Section ‘A’ because I was very weak and dizzy and I feel I have not been treated fairly, I wish something can be done about the situation,” she lamented.



Authorities of the school have refused to comment on the issue. The BECE ends Friday, June 9, 2017.