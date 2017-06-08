MTN Partners GIFEC And Ericsson To Bring Mobile Coverage To Rural Communities

Related Stories Ghana’s leading telecommunication network service provider MTN, in partnership with Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) and Ericsson, is extending mobile telephone service coverage to about 40 rural communities under a Rural Telephony Project. Under the partnership, MTN Ghana is the service provider whilst GIFEC acquires all land permits for sites and Ericsson supplies infrastructure and maintenance support.



The Rural Telephony project is part of efforts being made to achieve universal mobile telephone service coverage throughout Ghana, and increase telephone subscribership to as many citizens as possible. The nationwide project, which comes at a cost of approximately $12 million, is benefiting communities such as Hani, Adamu, Famowan, Sabiye in the Brong Ahafo Region, Leklebi Duga in the Volta Region, Nadunodo, Dabogni, Kpabia in the Northern Region, and Gold Coast Camp, Nsuntem Anyinase, Wawase, Oseneagya in the Central Region. Also included are Kundungu, Yigantu, Nabulo, Sakai, Kulipong, Baayiri in the Upper West Region, among others.



Commenting on the project, the Chief Technical Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Mohammed Rufai said, “The business is excited that through strong collaboration with GIFEC, we are making an impact on advancing rural telephony in Ghana.”



“This project also fulfils MTN’s agenda to bridge the digital divide among communities in Ghana,” he added.



In line with its vision of leading the delivery of a bold new digital world, MTN has been consistent with innovations in infrastructure deployment. MTN launched its 4G LTE services in June 2016 in all 10 regions of Ghana after it acquired the 4G LTE 800MHz spectrum license in December 2015. The launch of 4G LTE by MTN makes it the first 4G LTE mobile telecommunications operator in Ghana. MTN customers can access 4G LTE on their mobile phones as well as mifi, dongles and many more devices.