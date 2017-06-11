Auditor-General Urges Public Officers To Declare Assets

Related Stories The Auditor-General, on Friday, asked all persons in public offices who have not yet declared their assets to do so in tandem with Article 286 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



The Article states: “All Public office holders were required to submit to the Auditor-General, a written declaration of all property or assets owned by, or liabilities owed by him/her whether directly or indirectly; before taking office; at the end of every four years; and at the end of his term of office”.



A statement issued in Accra by Mr Joseph K. Ghunney, the Director of Communications, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said it was reminding all Public Office Holders who had not complied with this legal requirement to do so, without any further delay.



The statement said the completed forms could be submitted to the Legal Unit at the Audit Service Headquarters or to the nearest regional office of the Audit Service.



“All Public Office Holders are reminded that their failure to declare or making false declaration shall be in contravention of the 1992 Constitution,” the statement added.



The statement explained that the Public Office Holders, as provided by Schedule 1 of Public Office Holders (Declaration of Asset and Disqualification) Act, 1998, Act 550 included the President of the Republic; the Vice-President of the Republic; the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker and a Member of Parliament; and a Minister of State or Deputy Minister.



Other Public Office holders include the Chief Justice, a Justice of the Superior Court of Judicature, Chairman of a Regional Tribunal, the Commissioner for Human Rights and Administrative Justice and his deputies, as well as all judicial officers.



Also included are an Ambassador or High Commissioner; the Secretary to the Cabinet; the Head of Ministry or Government Department or equivalent officer in the Civil Service; the Chairman, Managing Director, General Manager and Departmental Head of a Public Corporation or Company in which the State has a controlling interest.



Additionally, the Governor of Bank of Ghana and his deputies; the Chairman of Electoral Commission and his deputies; the Chairman of National Commission for Civic Education and his deputies; the Head of Chancery of Ghana Embassy of Ghana High Commission; the Heads of Departments of Bank of Ghana; and the Officers in the Armed Forces, seconded to civilian establishment and institutions.”



Others are the Members of the Tender Boards of the Central, Regional and District Assemblies, Officials of Vehicle Examination and Licensing Division (VELD) not below the rank of Vehicle Examiner, Presidential Staffers and Aides.