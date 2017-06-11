We Want To See Kumasi Clean – Delta Force Members

Related Stories Members of Delta Force, a vigilante group affiliated with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) which in recent times has become popular for the wrong reasons, have demonstrated that they can channel their energies to a good course as they’ve embarked on a clean up exercise in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



The group has in the past two weeks cleaned Tech roundabout, Sofoline and other areas to ensure a clean environment in the regional capital.



Delta Force has expressed its commitment to ensure that it helps to bring back the Kumasi’s lost glory as the ‘Garden City’.



The Organizer of Delta Force, Nana Kwadwo Bamba in an interview with Kasapa News, said the group is not made up of thugs as is perception, but rather peaceful persons who use their energies positively.



He added that they remain commited to ensure a clean Kumasi in order to bring back its lost glory of being the ‘Garden City’.



The Mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Hon. Eric Osei Assibey on his part congratulated members of the Delta Force for the positive use of the energies in nation building.



He urged them to continue with their good work and refrain from acts that will land them in trouble with the law.



Thirteen members of Delta Force are currently in court facing charges of conspiracy to assault for raiding the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and assaulting the Regional Security Coordinator because they were against his appointment.