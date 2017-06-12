Stop Using Fuel Stations As Lorry Terminals - NADMO To Drivers

Related Stories Ashanti Regional Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Kwabena Nsenkyire has cautioned drivers in the Kumasi Metropolis to refrain from turning fuel stations to lorry terminals.



Kwabena Nsenkyire speaking in an with Abusua Dawuro’s Nana Ama Annor said using fuel stations as lorry terminal is very dangerous which can easily cause and spread fire outbreak.



The Ashanti Regional NADMO boss has therefore urged the Environmental Protection Agency to start applying the law against drivers who have turned fuel station into lorry terminals as a measure to deter others from engaging in same practice.



"Why do you allow drivers to use fuel and gas stations as lorry terminal which you know it very dangerous and cause fire outbreak" Kwabena Nsenkyire asked the Ashanti Regional Director of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Samuel Oteng. Source: The Independent