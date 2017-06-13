My Transfer Wasn’t Politically Motivated – Cephas Arthur

Related Stories The outgoing Public Affairs Director of the Ghana Police Service Superintendent Cephas Arthur has dismissed rumours suggesting that his transfer from the National Head Quarters was politically motivated.



“It is not political, that one must be underlined, it must be emphasized,” Supt. Arthur said in an interview with Citi News’ Franklin Badu Jnr.



Supt. Arthur also noted that his transfer to head the East Legon District Police Command, in the latest shuffle to hit the Police Service, is not a demotion as others would want to believe and discounted claims of a witch hunt against him.



“Mine is not a demotion, it is a reassignment of duty. I was a professional PR practitioner. Now I am no longer going to practice PR again. I am now going to perform in General Police duties. That is the practice of the Police Service. They keep on changing and moving personnel around so they bring their experiences they have garnered in their respective fields to bear on new areas,” he explained.



“In the past, I have been quick to say that it is normal administrative practice. So promotions, demotions, welfare issues are all normal administrative practice,” Supt. Arthur added.



Having served more than 6 years in that capacity, Supt. Arthur was one of the longest serving Public Affairs Directors in the service.



His Deputy, DSP Sheila Abayie Buckman, will replace him as the new Director of Public Affairs.



Which Commander left the East Legon District Command?



It would be recalled that the former Commander of the East Legon District Command, DSP Emmanuel Basintale, was interdicted after he was caught in a gold scam.



He was arrested with four civilians over their alleged fraudulent gold deals running into several millions of Ghana cedis. His arrest followed intensive investigations by the CID from 2016.