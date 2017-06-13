Sack Non-Performing Police Personnel – IGP Urged

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Sekondi Constituency in the Western Region, Andrew Kofi Agyapa Mercer, is making a passionate appeal to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, President Nana Akufo-Addo, to prevail on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to crack the whip on non-performing police personnel in the service.



The MP said “the police are there to ensure [violence] do not happen. The police are trained to do a particular job so if they are not doing it, they need to be fired”.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP was contributing to a discussion on TV3’s New Day hosted by Bright Nana Amfoh on the attack on the Municipal Chief Executive for Salaga in the Northern Region by some supposed NPP youth.



The Salaga MCE is unable to go assume her office though she was confirmed a month ago. The MP said “the president must fire them because nobody countenances lawlessness. The institutions of state should work.



The police should work”. He added: “It is a false there is insecurity in the country and we should not thread on that level in the country. We need not create the impressions that there are some chaotic situations in the country that needs certain actions because the police have been given the mandate to protect the state”.



Mr. Agyapa Mercer said the MCE “ought to use the appropriate level to stop what is happening in the municipality.



There is the [municipal] police commander and the regional police commander so you don’t expect political actors to take the role of the state agencies”.



The Member of Parliament for Adaklu Constituency in the Volta Region, Kwame Agbodza, however, urged “the commander-in-chief to act on it because we are now feeling the insecurity in the country”. He questioned “what exactly is going to take the president to take control as the commander-in-chief of the Ghana Armed Force to make us safe.



We need the president to take control because I don’t feel safe”. “We don’t feel safe.



Not even his DCEs are safe. Issue of insecurity in Ghana should not be a share responsibility…no…that is why we have the commander-in-chief of the Ghana armed force so the president must order the police to act.”