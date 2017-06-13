Ghanaians Should Start Accessing NPP Gov’t From 2019 - Analyst

Related Stories Ghanaians should start assessing the Akufo-Addo government from 2019 for numerous promises made to the electorates prior to the 2016 elections, renowned economist and radio commentator, Mr. Thomas Kusi Boafo has advised.



“You cannot hold the government accountable for promises made because they did not give timelines to fulfill them. They did not say six months or one year” the known New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathizer stated on Nhyria FM.



“You cannot take politicians for their words. What Ghanaians should have done was to ask for timeline before voting for them “he told the host Kofi Asante Enning.



According to Mr. Thomas Kusi Boafo, the country’s economic fundamentals is now in good shape since NPP took reigns of office from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) early this year.



“Business confidence is crawling back. I have also seen pockets of reduction on taxes. All these indicate good signs the economy is now striving positively under NPP”



“This government is relatively young and they have not fully taken control of the economy but we can see there are prospects. At Ghana Revenue Authority, as we speak today government has no control there”



Former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur at the party’s 25th Anniversary Rally the Ashaiman Mandela Park in Accra, asked the NPP to fulfill its 170 promises made to Ghanaians during the campaign period in 2016. Ghanaian voters he noted must hold government accountable to its promises.



“The NDC must continue to champion the agenda of the people of this country and this agenda is simple. We have to protect the interest of our people. We have to ensure that the NPP government meets all the promises that they made. I have been told that they have made 170 promises. They have to ensure that all those 170 promises are fulfilled so the people of Ghana can also benefit from the work that they came to do.’’