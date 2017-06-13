Accra Regional Police Command Begins Investigations Into Chief's Death

Related Stories The Accra Regional Police Command has begun investigations into the murder of the late, Nii Tettey Sarbah, a development chief at Amasaman community in the Ga East Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region.



The deceased, Nii Tettey Sarbah was found dead in his room which was close to the stool house. The deceased when found had two curved cuts on his stomach and dried blood is seen everywhere.



The statement from the police said, the late development chief was shot and butchered by unknown assailants at the family house at Ardeyman on June 8, 2017.



‘’The police deem it unfortunate and is assuring the general public especially, family members and residents of Ardeyman to exercise restraints as Police continue to pursue the perpetrators of the crime through our intelligence-led operations,’’ the statement added.



‘’The Regional Command is also appealing to community members to provide credible information that will enhance investigations through Police Hotlines, 191 and 18555. Meanwhile, Police patrols have been intensified within Ardeyman and its environs to prevent reprisal attacks and maintain peace,’’ the statement concluded.