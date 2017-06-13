I Shielded Tepa Nursing College Rot – Tepa Chief

Related Stories A former board chairman of the Tepa Nursing Training and Midwifery College, Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I has described as sad allegations of financial malfeasance against the Principal, Ms Victoria Amoah and her accountant Richard Asamoah.



Speaking on Ultimate FM Tuesday, Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I, said allegations of corruption and fraud were brought to his attention over a year ago but he decided to shield the principal to protect the image of the school and the town.



He added that the issue was forwarded to the Health Ministry for investigations.



“It is because I don’t want the school’s name to come up on the radio…because it is just a new school and I am trying to protect the image of the school. That is all.



“I have already taken initiative of it. So definitely, the ministry will come to prove whether the allegation is true or not. That is why I don’t want [the] media to come up and announce it just to protect the image of the school and the town as well. Nothing else.”



Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I, who is also the Chief of the Tepa traditional council, however, stated that he never came across any form of corruption in the admission of students to the school during his time as board chairman and finds the allegations quite spurious.



He also dismissed claims that some of the receipts presented to the students were fake.



The principal of the Tepa nursing training school is currently under investigations for her part in an alleged GH?9, 247,800 fraud at the Tepa Nursing College.



The principal and his accountant allegedly used fake receipts and invoices to milk the government institution during every admission year.



The alleged corrupt practice began in 2011, two years after the college was established. A deep throat source within the management of the school and a teaching staff confirmed the corrupt practices of the two administrators with documents to back their claims.



The Health Ministry has confirmed that investigations have commenced into the activities of the principal and his accountant.