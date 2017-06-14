GGBL Orijin Zero Supports 2017 Ramadan

Related Stories Guinness Ghana Brewery Limited(GGBL) has expressed its earnest support for the Ghanaian Muslim Community during the course of the 2017 Ramadan.



The company has demostrated this by donating one of its non-alcholic products, Orijin Zero, to 5 communities in three (3) regions of Ghana. The products worth thousands of Ghana cedis was donated within the first two weeks of the fasting period to encourage the Muslim community in Ghana.



The presentation which took place at various central mosques in the Greater Accra region (Fadama, Newtown and Nima), Northern region (Tamale Central Mosque) and Ashanti region (Kumasi Central Mosque) were received by designated Chief Imams.



Presenting the drinks, the Managing Director of GGBL, Francis Agbonlahor said “ GGBL has over the years enjoyed overwhelming patronage from the Muslim community for our soft drinks brands like Malta Guinness, Alvaro and the new addition to the family; Orijin Zero, and we deem it important that as you fast this year, we show our support in the spirit of love by presenting cartons of our new non alcoholic drink; Orijin Zero made from pure natural herbs, fruits, honey and kola to help revitalize your bodies after each day’s fast”.



He reiterated GGBL’s commitment to continuously support muslims in the spiritual exercise, and advised them to preach about love, peace and unity, which are essential to the development of Ghana. “I will entreat us to show our love and remain united with each other during and after the radaman season”, he added.



The Communications and Employee Engagement Manager at GGBL, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson also said “the consumer is at the heart of everything we do and as an iconic business and market leader, we are proud to be the pace setters, which is why we are always innovating to meet the ever changing needs of our cherished consumers Orijin Zero was inspired by the important role of herbs in African culture. The honey added to the pure herbs and fruits extracts is to give it some amount of sweet taste that Ghanaians will love”. She described the drink as “a refreshingly tasty non-alcoholic addition to the Orijin family made with pure natural herbs and fruit extracts provided for any occasion”.



The National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, Sheikh Is-Haq Abubakar and Alhaji Hashim in Accra, Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Salam in Tamale and Sheik Abdul Mumeen Haruna in Kumasi, who received the drinks in their respective communities expressed appreciation to GGBL and asked for Allah’s blessings and protection for the business in order to continue providing more jobs for Ghanaians”.



