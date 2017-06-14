Promote Ghanaian Values - Bawumia Charges NCCE

Related Stories The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has challenged the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to prioritise the promotion of Ghanaian values in their activities.



He said it was worrying that Ghana had come to a point where negative traits were being normalised by many, adding that such trends could be reversed through civic education.



According to him, NCCE as a constitutionally mandated body had the responsibility of leading the crusade in the restoration of Ghanaian values among the Ghanaian citizenry.



Dr Bawumia was speaking at this year’s National Dialogue organised by the NCCE in Accra on Wednesday morning.



He expressed unhappiness about the growing indiscipline and lack of respect for societal norms and values by some Ghanaians, saying such practices were an attestation of the diminishing values in the country.



Dr Bawumia said “Ghanaians are looking up to NCCE to lead the charge in restoring good values in our society”.



He said he was optimistic that discipline would be enhanced in the Ghanaian society if NCCE discharged its duties as mandated by the country’s constitution.



“I am of the strong conviction that discipline will be enhanced in our society if the NCCE rises to the occasion and works to achieve its stated objectives”, he said.



He, however, promised that government would continue to resource the commission in order to enable it to carry out its duties.



Some of the speakers at the National Dialogue included Professor Ama Ata Aidoo, Professor Stephen Adei, Mr K.B. Asante and Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe.