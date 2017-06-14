Return To Ghana And Work – Koku To Akufo-Addo

Related Stories A deputy general secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho, has criticized Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his numerous trips, stating the President should let Ghanaians know if he wants to denounce his citizenship status.



Mr. Anyidoho in an interview with Baisiwa Dowuona-Hammond on Gh Today said: “The president should stop traveling, come home and work… If he wants to change citizenship, he should tell us.”



Mr. Anyidoho also questioned the decision of the Commander-in- Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces to absent himself from the funeral of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama in order to attend the UN Ocean Conference in the US.



“What was he [Nana Addo] doing under an Oceans Conference when a serving officer had passed? It’s a zero for me as a Commander-in- Chief,” he added.



“Attending the funeral of the late Major would have scored the President more points than the conference he attended,” Anyidoho pointed out.



President Akufo-Addo is currently in Germany for the G-20 Summit.