Ghana Ranked 3rd In Marijuana Use In The World; Leads In Africa

Acting Head of Education of the Narcotics Control Board, Ernestina Adjei has revealed that Ghana has still been ranked as the leading user of Marijuana in Africa and third in the world according to latest United Nations (UN) reports on the use of the illicit drugs in the world.



In an interview with GBC, she disclosed that the latest UN world report on drug use also revealed that about 22 percent of Ghanaians of School going age are engaged in drug abuse a situation she described as worrying.



She said her organisation is however committed to fighting the menace of its debilitating effects on individuals and the nation.



Meanwhile, the Drug Law Enforcement Unit of the Ghana Police Service has hinted it will embark on an outreach program for students and teachers in various educational institutions about the negative implications of the use illicit drugs.



The sensitization program aims at ensuring the youth develop no interest in hard drugs which will affect their health in future.



Unit Commander at the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Jeremiah Alale revealed some innovative methods police in the region are using to track down suspected drug peddlers in the region.



The Commander stated the “Operation Trace the Root” has led to many successful arrests and prosecutions of drug offenders whose activities where posing security threat to the people. He disclosed that most of the peddlers were arrested from their hideouts in Bantema, Kroform, Ashtown and other places all within the Kumasi Metropolis upon tipoff’s from the residents.



ASP Jeremiah Alale told s mynewsgh.com’s Kwabena Dapaah the fight against illicit drugs should be a concern to everyone asking parents and teachers to closely monitor their wards in schools and at homes.



“Start suspecting children if you see thread and syringe or when they start to wear perfume of high scent…it is an indication they maybe be engaging in drug related activities. Monitor their demeanor, the kind of music they dance to and play”.



“A lot of criminals arrested are currently serving a minimum of ten years in jail were on hard drugs and committed crimes under influence of alcohol and other drugs”, he further explained.



The Commander therefore urged the public to report suspected activities of drug peddlers to police for arrest promising to conceal the identities of their informants.