Sophia Akuffo Speaks On Mob Justice

Justice Sophia Akuffo has spoken against the canker of mob justice in the country.



Speaking at her vetting on Friday, Justice Sophia Akuffo said “so far as there is mob justice, it means something is not going right and we will do our best to ensure that we (Judiciary) are not the cause of mob justice.



There is a surge of instant injustice meted out to persons alleged to be criminals in the country. The perpetrators take the law into their own hands and enact violent justice on the alleged criminals.



Many have attributed this action to the lack of faith in the judiciary and the security services. According to them when issues are reported, the police do nothing about it while the courts also delay in prosecuting criminals.



According Justice Sophia Akuffo, even though there is a saying that Justice delayed is justice denied, “Justice hurried is justice buried”. This means the court cannot hurriedly go through a case and prosecute; however, “we will do our best to ensure that we are not the cause of mob justice”



Justice Sophia Akuffo was today vetted for the position of Chief Justice. She will be the 13th Chief Justice in the history of the Republic of Ghana if passed.



She will be taking over from Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood who retired in June 2017.