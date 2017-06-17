US Embassy Advised Against Mayweather Visit – Sam George

Related Stories Samuel George Nartey, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, has observed that there is a growing sense of insecurity in Ghana at the moment.



This lack of safety, he said, had put fear in Ghanaians and foreign nationals, a situation that led to cancellation of the trip to Ghana by American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jnr, who was billed to be in Ghana yesterday, June 16.



In a post on his Facebook page on Saturday June 17, the lawmaker said: “There is a growing sense of insecurity in the country today. Robberies, contract killings, and unexplained deaths litter the news. It is so frightening we are becoming scared of our own shadows.



“This fact is amply evidenced by the cancellation of the visit of The Money Man Floyd Mayweather. The Money Team would as part of standard protocols engage the US Embassy in Ghana on the security situation in town. It is safe to conclude that the assessment by the Embassy was one of insecurity, prompting the cancellation.



“We need to pray for Ghana. I am reminded of the words of a senior man of God: ‘There is a sinister force on the prowl in our nation. It is a force of impunity. It is a force of treachery. It is a force of evil. To keep silent in such a situation is to allow evil to triumph.’"



Meanwhile Mayweather has disclosed his visit to Ghana and Nigeria will come off in autumn.



“Motherland Africa, Nigeria & Ghana, my Undefeated Africa Tour has been pushed to the fall @RnBAllStarsEnt @ONEbrentTMT 4 more event info.”