Gov’t Not Funding Christian Pilgrimages Activities – Rev. Owusu-Bempah

According to him, interested persons will bare all cost whiles government will negotiate with the Israeli President for the ‘Holy Journey’.



The Nana Addo-led government has promised to organize pilgrimages for Christians to enable them visit Holy sites around the world.



Mr. Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, said at a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, that whilst faith and believe were personal pursuits “these values have implications for our national development, social cohesion and peaceful co-existence.



He said the government was mindful of concerns of the Christian community to be given the opportunity to visit historical and religious sites that had a strong connection with their faith.



But some social commentators including the Civil Society group, IMANI Ghana founder, Franklin Cudjoe have lashed out at the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs over its decision to facilitate Christian pilgrimages.



IMANI boss, Franklin Cudjoe however said the move is needless since there are other entities already facilitating these trips.



“I think clearly that the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has no work to do and I get worried . . . It appears to me they have no work to do that is why they will be thinking of organizing trips to Israel and other parts of the world,” he said.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’, Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah described such comments as “unfortunate”.



“We are not putting any burden on government. So far we have about 100 people who are ready for the journey and to pay. Government will not pay for anyone but if there will be sponsorship from individuals, fine,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.



“Each person is expected to pay $2,700 that will cover all expenses to the holy land,” he added



However, Paul Essien, the deputy Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has confirmed to NEAT FM’s morning show host that government will not fund the journey to the sacred places for Christians and reinstated that the move is indeed important.