Mahama Killers Transferred To Accra

Related Stories The Cape Coast Court District One presided over by Rita Amoanyiwaa Edusah, yesterday, discharged the seven suspected killers of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.



The Magistrate earlier questioned why some of the accused persons were brought to court without having shoes on and expressed concern also about the injuries on their body. She was informed that they were arrested barefooted.



She ordered the prosecutor to allow the accused persons communicate with their counsel.



When the case was called, the prosecutor, ASP Hilarious Avonyo stated that they were not going to continue the case against the suspects who were arrested for the alleged murder of Major Mahama because the Criminal Investigation Department in Accra had taken over the case hence prayed the court to discharge the accused persons.



He said the request was to allow the police in Accra to continue with the case.



The seven suspects are residents of Denkyira Obuasi in the Upper Denkyira West in the Central Region where the late Major Mahama was lynched.



They were charged provisionally with murder by the Cape Coast District Court One which remanded them in police custody for further investigation.



The counsel for the accused persons, George Bernard Shaw did not oppose the prosecutor’s request when the court granted it.



The accused persons who were released are Yaw Anor 32 years, Kofi Badu, 29 years, William Baah 36 years, Bismark Donkor 36 years, Kofi Nyame 29 years and Anthony Amoah 23 years.