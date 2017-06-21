Man Jailed For Defiling 14-Year-Old Girl

Related Stories The Tarkwa Circuit Court on Monday jailed Kwame Kumah, farmer, 26, at Old Yakese, near Enchi in the Western Region, to 25 years in hard labour, for defiling a 14-year-old girl, in January, this year.



Kumah was first arrested and sent to the Enchi Magistrate Court due to the severity of the case.



He Pleaded guilty with explanation on two counts of conspiracy to commit crime and defilement of a female, under the age of 16, but, the court presided by Mr. Emmanuel Bart Plange Brew, convicted him on his own plea.



The sentence is to run concurrently.



Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Miss Juliana Dazie told the court that kumah and one Mensah, now at large, acted together with the common purpose and defiled the victim.



The prosecution told the court that, in January, this year, Kumah was arrested for defiling the 14-year-old girl.



ASP Dadzie told the court that the girl was staying with Kumah and the wife, at Yakese, near Enchi, and the convict started defiling the victim until she became about three-months pregnant.



The court said after the sexual escapades, Kumah 'pushed' the victim to Mensah, who also continued with the act at different locations at Yakese.



"The convict 'passed' on the victim to Mensah when he realized he was in trouble." the prosecution told the court, adding that the victim told her mother about her ordeal and the matter was reported to the police.





