Teachers Warned Against Absenteeism And Lateness

The Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has warned teachers against absenteeism, lateness to class and the use of ineffective teaching methodologies.



He said the ministry would not tolerate the above mentioned practices and would punish offending teachers.



According to him, as teachers, they must be responsible for the children's learning by adopting modern, scientific, innovative and 21st century practices of teaching to set a high professional standard in the school.



In a speech read on his behalf at the 60th anniversary of the Saint Peter's Senior High School at Nkwatia in the Eastern Region, the minister advised all teachers to strive hard to continually update their knowledge.



He indicated that, teachers needed to discipline themselves before they could command the necessary authority of disciplining their students.



"Any teacher who is lazy or comes to school drunk and shabbily dressed cannot possibly exercise any authority over his students," hes aid.



Dr. Opoku Pempeh while cautioning the teachers to be professional, also advised the students to eschew examination malpractices,d rug use, stealing, bullying, truancy, drunkenness, absenteeism from school without permission, persistent lateness to class, rudeness and disrespect towards teachers and school authorities.



The minister also appealed to parents and guardians to complement the efforts of teachers and school authorities by giving adequate attention to the social, emotional, spiritual and physical needs of their children.



For his part, the headmaster of the school, Mathias Kudiabor cited congestion in the dormitories, lack of assembly hall as some of the major challenges confronting the school.



The headmaster commended the past students (PERSCOBA) for their numerous efforts towards improving infrastructure in the school and also appealed to government to come to the aid of the school.





