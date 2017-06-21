Chief Appeals To Assembly To Resolve Impasse Between NPP And NDC

Related Stories The Paramount Chief of Sankore Traditional Area in the Asunafo South District of Brong-Ahafo Region, Okogyeaman Appiah Kubi IV, has appealed to the Assembly to endeavour to settle the political impasse between feuding supporters of the two major political parties in the area.



He insisted that protracted political dispute between supporters of the National Democratic Congress and the ruling New Patriotic Party had brought an uneasy calm stalling development and threatening security in the area as well.



Okogyeaman Kubi IV made the appeal when Mr Osei Bonsu, the District Chief Executive paid a courtesy call on him at Kukuom.



He noted that the disunity between the supporters of the NPP and NDC in the area could be resolved amicably if the matter was tackled devoid of partisan considerations.



"We must allow the law to work. All those who are found wanting must be prosecuted. We should not spare anyone", the Paramount chief stated.



"No matter which political divide you come from, if you breach the law the police must do its work without bias, fear or favour", Okogyeaman Kubi IV added.



The Paramount Chief cautioned his sub-chiefs against partisan politics or should be prepared to be destooled.



Mr Bonsu condemned the recurrence of violence attacks, reprisal, coercion and intimidation by the supporters of NPP and NDC in the area.



He observed that politics was meant for development purposes and called on the people to bury their political differences and forge ahead in unity for development to thrive.



Mr Bonsu said the District Security Council would deal ruthlessly with all trouble makers no matter what political party they belonged to.



Mr George Yaw Boakye, the 2016 NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Asunafo South, appealed to the traditional council to support the assembly to finding lasting solution to the political tension in the area.