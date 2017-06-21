Six Traders Crashed To Death

Related Stories Six traders died on the spot at Wansama , a village in between Mumuni Camp and Samreboi in the Amenfi West district when a Kia Rhino truck transporting them veered off into a River.



Eight other victims who sustained various degrees of injuries are on admission and receiving treatment at the Samartex hospital in Samreboi.



The deceased who are yet to be identified include a male and five females.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Daniel Atta Sarfo, Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) Commander in charge of Asankrangwa district who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency said the incident happened at 1730 hours when the Kia Rhino truck with registration number AS 8772-10 was returning to Wassa Akropong from Wansama with the traders and their food stuffs.



He explained that the deceased hail from Kumasi in the Ashanti region and were from the ages of 22 and 40 years.



ASP Sarfo said the bodies had been deposited at the Enchi government hospital morgue in the Aowin district for autopsy.