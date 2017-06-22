Chieftaincy Ministry Inaugurates Advisory Board

Related Stories THE MINISTER for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi, has inaugurated a nine member advisory board to assist the ministry to fulfill its duty owed to the public.



The members constitute the sector minster who is to act as the board chair; Paul Essien, Deputy Minister; Benjamin Afful, Chief Director of the Ministry and S.K. Boafo; former minister of Chieftaincy Affairs.



Other members include, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, General Secretary of Christian Council; Dawarnoba Baeka, Chief Director, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Mavis Amoa, Director of Legislative Drafting Division of the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Department; Apostle Samuel Yaw Antwi, Secretary of Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council and a representative from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.



The sector minster inaugurating the board indicated that the ministry was enjoined by law to have an advisory committee to assist with their knowledge and competencies in order to deliver and meet the expectations of the public which is their prior duty and responsibility.



Briefing the board of their responsibilities as spelt out in the Civil Service Act, 1993 (PNDCL 327), he said the board was mandated to promote constant interactions between the ministry and the users of its service as well as advice the minister on adjustments in policy directions, planning objectives and operational strategies.



Kofi Dzamesi noted that the board as part of their duty needed to structure systems that would enable them educate the public on what chieftaincy means, what it is and as a structured institution, its impact on the state and national development.



“Our duty essentially is to influence and input into the development of policy that would yield the maximum impact on our people” he stressed.



Mr. Dzamesi urged members of the board to acquaint themselves with the mission and programs of the ministry including policy thrust, and to also take into consideration the overall government prime objectives in fulfilling their social and economic expectations.



S.K Boafo, speaking on behalf of the board members, assured the minister of their commitment to supporting the ministry with good counsel that will enable them play their role in the realization of government’s programs.