Blows Of 31st DWM: Nana Konadu Floored!

Related Stories The 31st December Women’s Movement has accused Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, former first lady of Ghana of being an Usurper, as regards her determination to make the movement her private property.



Members of the Movement said they are agitated by Mrs. Konadu Rawlings’ actions contrary to their regulations and constitution.



It is established that per the constitution of the movement decisions cannot be taken by a single member but the former first lady is controlling things contrary to the provisions in the constitution of the movement.



They said. Mrs. Konadu has since the establishment of 31stDWW been the president of the movement till date, which also contravenes the democratic governance of the Movement which states explicitly that “All National Officers shall hold office for a period of five {5} years and may be eligible for re-election for at least two or more consecutive terms for the same position. But not for more than three {3} consecutive terms



The members of the Movement are however refuting the letter written by Ms. Sylvia Ahorlu dated 15th February 2016, REF: DWM|1|1|9766 in the Daily Graphic.



“The publication in the Daily Graphic of 19th June 2017 granted by Mrs. Konadu purporting that the movement has changed its name to Development Women’s Movement and changed its character is a fabrication and not true”.



The members stated at a press conference that “this publication is illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.



According to the aggrieved members , the laws of Ghana states clearly that each citizen has the freedom of association, and members of 31st DWM cannot automatically become members of the newly created Development Women’s Movement without the express consent of each member.



They said the 31st DWM is a company limited by guarantee so necessary changes must follow due process as per the company’s code and the laws of Ghana.



The members reiterated that any persons or entity who has transacted business on behalf of Caridem Development company and 31st DWM with Mrs. Konadu, have themselves to blame.



They indicated that at the last congress held by the NGO in May 1992 it was indicated that “ congress shall be convened once every five {5} years to review the operations of the movement, approve any decisions from the national executive committee and elect new national executive officers “, but this has not been done.



“The 31st December Women’s Movement is the sole beneficiary of ALL the assets of Caridem Development Company Limited, established as an investment {commercial} company to generate funds to support the programs and activities of the Movement and creates employment for the women”. The women are therefore demanding an audited account of the 31st DWM and caridem development company Ltd from 1999 to date, including all bank accounts, financial statements and the asset register to date from Dr. Mrs. Nana Konadu Rawlings, holding herself out as president of the 31st DWM.



31st December Women’s Movement is a Non-Governmental Organization {NGO} founded on the principles of mobilizing resources to support disadvantaged and vulnerable in both rural and urban areas.



It was established 34 years ago and registered under the laws of Ghana as a company limited by guarantee under the company’s code 1963{act 179}, is agitated by Mrs. Konadu Rawlings’ actions contrary to the regulations and constitution since its inception