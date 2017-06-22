Justice Apau Breached Judicial Independence - Supreme Court

Related Stories The Supreme Court has shot down some of the recommendations of the Sole Commissioner on Judgement debt, Justice Yaw Apau.



The sole commissioner had faulted the judgement debt paid to businessman, Mr Alfred Agbesi Woyome and another case between Sky Consult versus Ghana Post and said in his recommendations that the debts should not have been paid.



But one Claude Oppong, acting in his capacity as a Ghanaian citizen sent the matter to the Supreme Court for an interpretation.



He argued that the sole commissioner's recommendations on the ruling of a court by declaring them null and void, breached Article 125 and 127 of the constitution.



Article 125 and 127 of the 1992 constitution talks about the decision of a court which it says should not be derogated upon or varied by any other body in Ghana except the court itself.



In its ruling Thursday morning, Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson reported the Supreme Court said faulting those payments by the Sole Commissioner amounted to breach of the constitution as it was against judicial independence.



It therefore declared those aspects of the Sole Commissioner's recommendation unconstitutional and therefore null and void