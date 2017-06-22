Gov’t To Name Abraham Attah Ambassador For Free SHS

Related Stories Government is set to unveil actor Abraham Attah as an ambassador for its free shs policy.



Attah has been in talks for the position and would soon be unveiled as the face of the soon to be rolled out policy.



A presser has been scheduled later today with the Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for the announcement.



Free SHS is one of the signature promises of the Nana Akufo-Addo 2016 campaign for President, and Nana has pledged to implement it when the new academic year starts.



Attah, famous for ‘Beasts of No Nation’ and a role in Spiderman: Homecoming, is to be the ambassador for the program and promote it everywhere he goes.





