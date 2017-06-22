There Is Drug Money In Politics - Former NACOB Boss

Mr Kofi Bentum Quantson Related Stories The man who established the Narcotic Control Board (NACOB) and was its first Executive Secretary, Mr Kofi Bentum Quantson, has confirmed long held public perception that indeed ‘ there is drug money in politics.’ He adds that ‘the influence of drug money in politics is so serious.’



He spoke to Akyena Brantuo on Ahotor 92.3 fm’s Heroes of our Time on Wednesday 22nd June 2017.

The former National Security Coordinator said that ‘ anybody who tells you that politics is finance with dues must be taken to the Psychiatric hospital.’ ‘I can stick my neck out and say nobody does politics with his own clean money.’ He added.



‘Money and politics go together. You need extra money. You need seed money. ‘ He went on. ‘ And one quick way of making money is through drugs', the former CID Director and Commissioner of police asserted.



In the view of Mr. Quantson, who is also former Director of the BNI, ‘in drug law enforcement, we see politics as part of it. we may not say it in the open or see it there. But it is. Because people who through drugs make money want to enter politics'.



Asked why Mr. George Adu Bonsu also known as Benjilo’s assets were not ceased even though he was successful prosecuted and sentenced 10 years drug related offence in 1997 during his tenure as Executive Secretary of NACOB, he said it was. But ‘another government came and released it to him. ‘ This happened in 2007.



He concludes that he is not surprised that exhibits of cocaine keep changing into other substances in security custody, and the Georgina wood committee tasked to investigate the missing 77 parcels of cocaine did not amount to much. He adds that it is for the same reason that the recent $ 30 million worth of cocaine which vanished at the Tema port this year is no longer topical.



Mr.Kofi Bentum Quantson made this remarks while among answering questions on why the war on drugs is so difficult, protracted and and unsuccessful.