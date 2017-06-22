'Kennedy Agyapong, Napo And Ayorkor Botchwey Will Be Assasinated ' - Prophet

Related Stories The General Overseer and Founder of the Trinity Revival Ministry-Upper Spring Temple, Father Tony, also known as Fada 1, has called for serious prayers against planned assassinations against Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; Minister for the Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh. The man of God who prophesied about a month ago has stressed that, the lives of these three politicians were at skake especially the fire brand politician, Kennedy Agyapong.



According to him, some individuals within the party who are threatened by the way the MP speaks the truth about corruption and thievery, want to assassinate him so they can have their peace of mind. ‘’Some individuals are planning to assassinate Kennedy Agyapong because of the way he exposes rot and corruption. They want to kill him because he speaks the truth.



They want to kill him so they can have their way by stealing and corrupt the government. I gave the prophecy in London and through prayers, God revealed to me that his assassinators will butcher him to death and kill his driver but his personal bodyguard will manage to escape the attack.’’ ‘’They will kill him and his driver but they will assault the bodyguard. This is a serious issue I am talking about. We should not joke with it.



We have to pray against it,’’ he added. Father Tony went on to state that, he has been threatened by those who are playing to assassinate the MP and the two other state Ministers because of his prophecy. He said, an unknown number called to warn me to stay away from my prophecy.



They threatened to kill me if I don’t keep mute. The caller told me that he knew the location of my church and will send people to come and kill me in place of the three if I don’t keep quite.’’



The man of God refuted claims that he wants to ride on the politicians to become popular but he wants to speak the truth so the MP will be very careful.



He should be very careful with his own party members. They have planned to kill him, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Matthew Opoku Prempeh. He [Kennedy] should be very cautious with his own party members because some of them are planning to kill him,’’ he said.