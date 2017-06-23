We're Co-operating With GRA Over Tax Issues - ACI Construction

Related Stories ACI Construction Company Limited, a subsidiary of Agams Holdings, says it is cooperating with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) towards a speedy resolution of tax issues which resulted in the tax agency locking up the offices of the company early this week.



According to the company, since the figure is in dispute, it is unfair for GRA to make categorical statements on it.



Officials of ACI Construction told The Finder that its tax consultants are working with GRA to reconcile the figures and when agreement is reached on the actual amount owed, the company would make plans to pay.



They explained that figures in the books of ACI Construction show that the amount owed is not up to the GH₵14million (GH₵14,312,974.19) that the GRA has put out.



"Like all other state agencies, we have a great deal of respect for the GRA, the reason we are co-operating with them to resolve the disputed amount and ensure its eventual settlement", a company official told this paper.



The National Coordinator for the Task Force at the GRA, Henry Sam, declared Roland Agambire, the Agams Group Chairman, wanted but lawyers for the company described it as defamatory to his person.



According to the lawyers, declaring Mr Agambire wanted was in bad taste.



The company official said just as it had done in the past complying with statutory and all other legal obligations, it will not undermine the efforts of state institutions to ensure right things are done.