Pray For Leadership Of Nation - Minister

Related Stories Ashanti Regional Deputy Minister Elizabeth Agyemang has appealed to Ghanaians irrespective of political, religious and ethnic affiliation to pray for the leadership of the country for them to stay focused to execute their good plans, policies and initiatives to enhance the living standards of the people.



She explained that although the Akufo-Addo-led government had put in place various programmes, projects and initiatives for the nation, supporting them with prayers would help them to focus and execute the programmes for the good of the nation.



She also lauded Muslims, Christians and other religious groups in the country for the continuous support and role played during the recent campaign and fight against the galamsey menace.



Madam Elizabeth Agyemang made the appeal at the 2nd Biennial Kumasi Grand Convention of the Knights of Saint John International and Ladies Auxiliary held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.



The four-day convention which had the theme “Knights of Saint John International and Ladies Auxiliary as a family in the Eucharist” brought together over 600 members from the Kumasi province comprising people from the Brong Ahafo and the Ashanti regions.



Recognition



The minister said the government saw the role of religious groups and all stakeholders as crucial towards the reorganisation process of the nation, saying, “We have reached a crucial point in the nation’s political history where inputs are required from the citizenry for national development”.



She was quick to mention the role played by churches in societies today which underlined the compelling need for a healthy harmonious church and state relationship to help adopt common strategies to deal with socio-economic, moral and environmental issues confronting the nation.



Commendation



The Metropolitan Archbishop of Kumasi, Most Rev. Gabriel Justice Yaw Anokye, in an address read on his behalf by Rev. Fr Eric Offen Appiah eulogised the Knights of Saint John International and Ladies Auxiliary for its role in the development of the Catholic Church and urged the members to keep up the good work.



He urged members to let their belief reflect in their lives so that people around them would emulate.



Most Rev. Anokye also urged the members of the Knights of St. John International and Ladies Auxiliary to remain disciplined at all times in all their endeavours in order to impact positively for national development and the work of God.