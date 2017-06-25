 
Local News :

10 killed, 8 Injured in Fatal Accident at Bole
 
25-Jun-2017  
Ten people have been reportedly killed and eight in critical condition in a gory accident at Tinga in Bole Bamboi district of the Northern region.
 

According to reports, a Sayong mini bus with the registration number UW 171-15 clash with long vehicle with the registration number AS 379–N.

 

Adom News’ Illiasu Abdul Rauf who visited the scene reported that, the Sayong bus was travelling from the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi to Wa and the Long vehicle also from Wa to heading to Kumasi when the incident occurred.

 

Bole District Police Commander, ASP David Azumah confirmed the accident to Adom News.

 

He indicated that, the eight injured are currently receiving treatment at the Bole Government Hospital

 

ASP Azumah added that the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the same hospital morgue pending autopsy.

 

 
 
 
 
Source: adomonline
 
 

