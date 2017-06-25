Mfantsipim School to Cut student Intake From September

The Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast will from the next academic year cut the number of student intake, headmaster of the school, Malfred Barton-Oduro has announced.

He said the school will from September not take more than 600 fresh students, explaining the decision was taken in view of the current inadequate infrastructure to accommodate the student population.

The headmaster made this known at a ceremony to hand over a renovated infirmary to the school by the 2004-year group of Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA).

Mfantsipim School, established by early missionaries of the Methodist Church, is the oldest secondary school in the country and one of the best choice schools. It begun with just 8 faithful students and now has over 1,600 student population.

Mr Barton-oduro told TV3 that the number of students would be reduced despite the government’s decision to roll out its flagship educational programme – Free Senior High School education He said the School has informed authorities including the Ghana Education Service about the decision.

Meanwhile improving the infrastructure in the school, the 2004-year group of the have renovated the school’s infirmary which served the students and staff of the school. The infirmary was in a very deplorable state.

It now boasts of new 26-bed, consulting rooms, a clinic manager’s room, a dispensary, and washrooms. The group also presented some blood pressure apparatus, digital weighing scales and digital thermometers to the school.

Samuel Ansak Kissadu who led the group leader said the renovated infirmary improve the healthcare delivery and ensure quality that the school is known for.

The school presented a citation to the MOBA 2004 group in appreciation to their gesture.