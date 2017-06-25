Interior Ministry Warns Ghanaians Over Fake Recruitment Exercise

The Ministry of Interior has warned Ghanaians to desist from any recruitment exercise by unknown persons since the ministry is not recruiting.

The Ministry of the Interior in a press statement signed by the deputy minister for interior, Henry Quartey (MP), noted with concern news making rounds that the Security Agencies under the Ministry are conducting recruitment exercise.

”The Ministry wishes to inform the General Public that no Agency under the Ministry of the Interior would undertake a recruitment exercise without advertising in the Dailies”

“The General Public is, hereby, advised to be wary of any persons or group of persons claiming to recruit into the security services”, it said.

The statement revealed that no agency under the Ministry of the Interior namely: the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Immigration Service and, the Ghana Prisons Service are recruiting personnel to fill various positions.

According to the statement, such person or group of persons purporting to recruit into the Security Agencies should be reported to the nearest Police Station.