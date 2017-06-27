Ex-Prez Mahama To Celebrate Sallah With Muslims At Gold House

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama will on Saturday, July 1, 2107 play host to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Muslim clerics, Chiefs, Opinion Leaders and Muslims across the country at the residence of Mr Ibrahim Mahama at Gold House, Kawokudi, to celebrate “Barka da Sallah”



According to organizers of the program, Mr Mahama, who was out of the country during the Ramadan and therefore could not host Muslims to the annual IFTAR (breaking of fast) he instituted when he was President, has decided to “spend time with them and wish them happy Sallah”.



The former President has for the past years hosted the Muslim community to IFTAR to fraternize with them and offer payers for the country. However, this year the program had to be postponed due to his absence in the country.



This year’s program will be attended by National Chief Imam, political heads, Ministers and former Ministers, kingpins of the National Democratic Congress, Members of Parliament, Ulamau, Chiefs and Opinion Leaders and women from all the Muslim communities in the Greater Accra region and beyond, as well as the general public.



Other dignitaries expected to attend the event include all major tribal and Muslim chiefs; Distinguished Clerics, Imams and Muslim Opinion and Youth leaders.



The organizer of the program, Alhaji Bature Iddrisu, explained that this year’s program, though not the annual IFTAR, will be an improvement over previous years.



He noted that the program “is intended to bring the Muslim community together to fraternize with the ex-president and to offer prayers for the nation. The former President will also use the occasion to wish Muslims a happy festive season ”



Giving highlights of the program, Alhaji Bature, who doubles as Managing Editor of The aL-hAJJ newspaper, stated Mr Mahama will share meal with the National Chief Imam and other Muslims after which the Chief Imam will lead the gathering in prayers.



“After the prayers, meals will be shared to the congregants. There will also be brief statements from Mr Mahama and other Muslim chiefs and opinion leaders,” he added.