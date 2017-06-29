Judgement Debt: Attorney General Orally Examines Woyome Today

Related Stories Businessman Alfred Woyome will today face officials of the Attorney General’s Department in a bid to retrieve the Gh¢51 million paid to him as judgement debt.



The Supreme Court gave the green light for Mr Woyome to be orally examined after consideration of an application from the AG’s department after placing ice on shares he owns in various businesses due to his debt to the state.



Mr. Woyome, per the order, must appear before the court today Thursday, June 29, 2017, to defend why the embargo should not be made permanent. The Supreme Court also ordered Mr. Woyome to appear before it on the said date to be orally examined by the attorney general with regard to the Gh¢51.2 million judgement debt.



The order followed a motion filed by the A-G on June 2, 2017, praying the court to be given the opportunity to orally examine the businessman. The court ordered the oral examination will help whether Mr Woyome owed the state any debt and whether he had “any property for satisfying the judgment of this court dated July 29, 2014.”



The Supreme Court order, granted by Justice A.A Benin, sitting as sole judge, was in relation to a motion filed by the attorney-general on May 17, 2017, praying the court to impose a ‘charging order” on all the shares owned by the businessman.



Some shares of Mr. Woyome affected by the court order include those in Anator Holding Company Limited, AAW Management Consulting Services Limited, Green Township Security Services Company Limited, Anator Construction Company Limited, Woyome Brothers International Limited and Stewise Anator Company Limited.



The rest are Stewise Shopping Company Limited, Green Townships and Industrial Parks Development Company Limited, Anator Power Company Limited, Green Townships (GH) Company Limited and Special Economic Zone International Trading Company Limited.



On July 29, 2014, the Supreme Court had ordered the businessman to refund the GH¢51.2 million judgment debt which was paid to him between 2009 and 2010.