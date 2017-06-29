Government Getting More Grants Because Nana Is Incorruptible - Kusi Boafo

Related Stories Government continues to receive grants from international donors because of the incorruptible nature of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, financial analyst and newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Public Sector Reforms, Mr. Thomas Kusi Boafo has opined.



“The President’s name is highly positive in securing deals. Nana Akufo-Addo, the anti crusader tag has been helpful to him. It makes the world like him and he will continue to get more support from other countries”, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathizer explained.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Otec FM’s “Nyansapo” Morning Show, the Economics Lecturer with the Kumasi Technical University said, the honesty and integrity of this current government aided the $15 billion Chinese deal.



According to Thomas Kusi Boafo, both grants and loans were truncated during the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) due to massive corruption in the system at the time.



“Loans and grants ceased coming because the people were too corrupt and will allegedly steal them. I dislike people who are financially corrupt. I have seen the people’s confidence in the economy coming back”



The Chinese government has promised $15 billion deal on to Ghana government to embark massive infrastructure projects across the country.



The ardent critic of the Mahama-led administration now incoming CEO of the Public Sector Reforms promised to work harder to ensure NPP government succeed in fulfilling its 2016 campaign promises to the people with his new designation.



“Close to fifty government institutions are under me. I will suggest to President Akufo-Addo to take a decision against underperforming workers before things get worse”, he hinted.