Fall Armyworm Invade Pong Tamale Farms

Fall Armyworms have invaded farms at Malgunaayili, near Pong Tamale in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region.



Information available indicates that large tracts of farmlands had been affected by the fall armyworms.



Most farmers in the Northern Region are afraid to farm due to the invasion by the fall armyworms for fear of losing their capital.



The Agric Officer at Pong Tamale, Mr. Hardi, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE, said farmers should not be afraid to start their operations, indicating that measures had been put in place to control the fall armyworms this season.



“We have taken stock of chemicals supplied by the government to fight the canker,” he said.



He disclosed that the Pong Tamale Agric Office, in collaboration with the Assembly, has put together a team of extension officers, who are training farmers on the rightful application of the chemicals for its maximum effect.



One of the challenges we face is the wrongful application of chemicals by the farmers, where some of farmers spray the chemicals as though they were applying weedicide, he said.



Mr. Hardi assured farmers that the chemicals supplied by the government when properly applied would solve the problem.



He, however, advised farmers not to only rely on the chemical supplied by the government but also try other chemicals, adding that after harvesting, farmers should burn the leftovers to stop the spread of the fall armyworms.



Meanwhile, the Bole District was the first district to report of the invasion of the fall armyworms in the Northern Region with 437 acres of farmland infested.



Presently, a taskforce has been constituted to tackle the menace in the affected areas.