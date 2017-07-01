Embattled BOST Boss Is An NPP Financier - Kennedy Agyepong

Related Stories It has emerged that the embattled Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Alfred Obeng Boateng, is one of the financiers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Kennedy Agyepong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency who made the revelation, said he can attest to the fact that he invested heavily in the party prior to the December 7, 2016 elections.



“There is this person who says his father is a council state of member who wants the position……..he is called Siriboe. The time Alfred Obeng gave me money to go and help the Ashanti Region where was his father. He could have used his money for other things but he decided to invest it in the party. It is now a done deal and they want to enjoy the fruits of someone’s labour….they better shut up because he fasted for the NPP”, he revealed on Asempa Fm.



According to him, among the silent contributors to the NPP, Alfred Obeng Boateng is one of them and attempts to undermine him in order to bring the party down will not work.



“Do you know how much he gave me for the 2016 campaign? If I tell you how much he contributed to the victory of the party it will shock you. He is among the silent contributors because he does not come out to talk about it. Someone has contributed to the success of a party and you are here using your father’s name when he was enjoying his chieftaincy”, he revealed.



He disclosed that his outburst is meant for the NPP to solve its internal wrangling in order not to undermine people whose contributions have seen where the party is today.