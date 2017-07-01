Brong Ahafo Bar Association Commemorates Matyrs Day

Related Stories The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) in collaboration with the Judiciary, has observed the 35th anniversary of the Martyrs Day with a Remembrance Service for the three murdered Justices of the High Court.



The late Mr Justice Fred Poku Sarkodee, Mrs Justice Cecilia Koranteng-Addow and Mr Justice Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong were murdered and burnt on June 30, 1982 at the Bondase Military firing range.



Speaking at the ceremony in Sunyani, the Brong Ahafo Regional minister, Lawyer Kwaku Asoma-Cheremeh, encouraged the justices to remember their source of power and be independent in their line of duty to ensure the rule of law thrives.



He stressed that "the state cannot be efficiently ran without an independent and dignified judiciary."



On his part, the Brong Ahafo Regional chairman of the Ghana Bar Association, Mr. Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, posited that the Bar and Bench would "continue to celebrate the martyrs and also forgive the perpetrators" of the heinous act that sent the three justices to their graves.



He stressed the need for judges to administer justice without fear or favour to promote peace, happiness and rule of law which are necessary ingredients for national development lest they "forget what the justices lived and died for."



He, however, bemoaned the disrespect for the judiciary and asked political parties to check the growing feature of vigilante groups in the country, reiterating that they "pose threat to the rule of law."



He cited the raid on a Kumasi circuit court judge by some members of the Pro-NPP Delta Forces as an example, condemned it and called for it to stop.



Rt. Rev. DR. Festus Yeboah -Asuamah, the Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sunyani, Who was the guest speaker, described the killing of the three Judges as heinous and barbaric act that should be condemned in no uncertain terms.



He said the " love and respect of human dignity had been thrown to the dogs," adding that the gruesome murder of the late major Maxwell Mahama depicted that Ghana was not that peaceful, quizzing " is Ghana the peaceful country we boast of? "



He also urged the judicial service to be "mindful of corruption whether perceived or right."